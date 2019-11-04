Services
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Leon "Duke" Dellenbach

New Berlin - Found peace with his family by his side, November 1st, 2019 at the age of 81. Beloved husband of LuEllen (nee: Hansen) of 57 years. Devoted Dad of Sue Dellenbach, Shelley Dellenbach and Scott (Jessi) Dellenbach. Proud grandpa of Kyle Yunk and Sadie Dellenbach. Preceded in death by his brothers Roger, Jim, Gary and Tom. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, in-laws, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will take place Friday, November 8th, 2019 from 4-6pm at HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME (16880 W National Ave, New Berlin) with a service to begin at 6pm.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019
