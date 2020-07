Leon E. OlsonOn July 15, 2020, Leon Olson, at the age of 70 years, fell asleep in Jesus. He is survived by his son Rev. Jon (Emily) Olson and daughter Jennifer (Ed) Larson. Proud grandfather of 8 grandchildren. He is predeceased by his wife Linda (nee Bleinagel) of 46 years.Blessed are the dead who die in the Lord.Visitation Friday, July 31st at MT. ZION LUTHERAN CHURCH, 3820 W. Layton Ave., Greenfield, at 3:30 PM. Funeral Service at 4:30 PM.