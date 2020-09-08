Leon G. Culver, Ret. Lt. Col WANGMilwaukee - Age 85. On Sunday, September 6, 2020, Leon found peace and entered into the joy of the Lord. Beloved husband of Rachael (nee Romanowski) for 62 years. He is preceded by his parents Gordon and Clara Culver. Loving father of Dan (Sheila), Bill (Karen Yamamoto), Marie (Steve) Koszuta, Thomas, Cheryl (Chris) Culver-Gensler, Pegge (Dave) Sytkowski, Chris (Kelly), Kathy (Ernie) Le Blanc and Jane (Jouni) Salo. Proud grandfather of David, Aubrey (Ethan), Aaron (Kaly), Joonas (Tuuli), Sam (Emily), Dominic, Julius, Lauren, Danielle, Nathan, Matthew, Evan, Ben, Kiyoshi, Caeleb, Keiko, Sophie and Josh. Cherished great-grandfather of Rory and Archer.Brother of Vernon (Mary Ann) and Dennis Sr. (Janice), the late Marianne (the late Jerome) Kleczka, the late Richard (Kay). He is survived further by sisters-in-laws, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.Leon proudly served his country for 32 years with the Wisconsin Air National Guard, retiring as a Lt. Col. and flight navigator in 1985. He worked as a manufacturing engineer, for 20 years at Geo. J. Meyer Manufacturing Co. and retired from Oilgear in 1999.Leon was a devout Catholic and longtime member of the Basilica of St. Josaphat. He volunteered with the St. Vincent DePaul Society, Knights of Columbus and Boy Scouts.The family would like to thank Aurora at Home Hospice for their support.Visitation at the Funeral Home on Friday, September 11, 2020, 5:00-7:00 PM, prayer service at 7:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, 10:00 AM at the Basilica of St. Josaphat, 2333 S. 6th Street. Entombment and military honors to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.