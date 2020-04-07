|
|
Leon M. Staples, Jr.
Milwaukee - Leon M. Staples, Jr. was born on October 23, 1979, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He was currently residing in Stone Mountain, Georgia.
A Graduate of Wauwatosa East H.S. Class of 1997, Leon Jr. transitioned from labor to reward on Friday, March 20, 2020.
Left to cherish and mourn his memory, his parents, Leon M. Staples, Sr. and Della Staples; Sister, Chandra L. Staples and Half-Brother, Jon Staples .Viewing will be held on Monday, April 13, 2020, from 1-3pm at:
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020