Chernos, Leon W. Leon was reunited in heaven with his beloved wife of 47 years, June, on June 7, 2019. During his 87 years, Leon enjoyed playing bridge with June and others, nature, attending his daughters' sporting events, spending time with his grandchildren, fishing with his son-in-law, refereeing basketball, golf, feeding deer in his backyard, aviation, watching the Packers play, Friday fish fry, June's delicious bakery and helping neighbors. Leon's occupations included tradesman, city health inspector, bus driver and auto salvage yard proprietor. Leon served our country during the Korean War and was a proud member of the American Legion, serving on its Firing Squad and promoting patriotism in grade schools. Leon identified potential in others before they saw it in themselves. He delighted in mentoring others and celebrating their successes. Many will remember his entertaining stories, sense of humor and practical jokes. Among his numerous accomplishments, Leon's efforts contributed to the new military service dog memorial on the grounds of the American Legion Post 416 at 6351 W. Grange Ave. in Greendale, WI. Leon coached a girls' softball team to silver medal victory in the Badger State games. Most importantly to Leon--and all who knew him--Leon adored June, his daughters Trina Chernos and Tamara (Tammy) Harty, son-in-law Mark Harty, and grandchildren Austin and Jessica Harty. Words cannot adequately express our gratitude to family, friends and neighbors for their support; Chaplain Maggie Black for spiritual comfort; Todd Seidl of Care Patrol; and Seasons Hospice and The View at Pine Ridge assisted living for their loving care of Leon. The memorial visitation to celebrate Leon's life and legacy is Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the FUNERAL HOME from 9:30 a.m. to time of service at 11 a.m. , with lunch and fellowship immediately following. Burial with military honors is on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 21731 Spring Street, Union Grove, WI 53182. Memorials preferred in Leon's name to Seasons Hospice Foundation at www.seasonsfoundation.org or to the Greendale Veterans Memorial, www.greendaleveteransmemorial.org





Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary