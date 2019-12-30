Resources
Leona A. Hejnal

Leona A. Hejnal Notice
Leona A. Hejnal

Born to Eternal Life on Saturday, December 28, 2019. Age 88. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Loving mother of Steven (Jean), Dianne (Jeffrey), Mary (Michael) and Maureen (Barry). Proud grandma of 7 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. Also loved by other relatives and friends.

Visitation at QUEEN OF APOSTLES CATHOLIC CHURCH N35 W23401 CAPITOL DR. Pewaukee on Friday, January 3 from 9:30 AM until time of Mass at 10:30 AM. Private Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the .

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
