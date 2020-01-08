|
Leona Hilgendorf
Menomonee Falls - (nee Ehlke) Passed away on January 7, 2020 at the age of 100. Beloved wife of the late James. Loving mother Duane (Mary) and mother-in-law of Kasey Hilgendorf. Cherished grandmother of Sam, Beth, Abigail, and Peter. Further survived by many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her sons Dennis and Darryl and siblings Norman, Clarence, Alfred, Wilmer, Junior, Erna and Hildegard.
Visitation will be on Friday, January 10 from 10AM until time of Funeral Service at 11:15AM at GRACE EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH ; W196 N9525 Cross View Way, Menomonee Falls. Private burial will take place at Sunnyside Cemetery in Lannon. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Leona's name to the church are greatly appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020