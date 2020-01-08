Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-3630
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:15 AM
GRACE EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH
W196 N9525 Cross View Way
Menomonee Falls, WI
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:15 AM
GRACE EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH
W196 N9525 Cross View Way
Menomonee Falls, WI
Leona Hilgendorf

Leona Hilgendorf Notice
Leona Hilgendorf

Menomonee Falls - (nee Ehlke) Passed away on January 7, 2020 at the age of 100. Beloved wife of the late James. Loving mother Duane (Mary) and mother-in-law of Kasey Hilgendorf. Cherished grandmother of Sam, Beth, Abigail, and Peter. Further survived by many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her sons Dennis and Darryl and siblings Norman, Clarence, Alfred, Wilmer, Junior, Erna and Hildegard.

Visitation will be on Friday, January 10 from 10AM until time of Funeral Service at 11:15AM at GRACE EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH ; W196 N9525 Cross View Way, Menomonee Falls. Private burial will take place at Sunnyside Cemetery in Lannon. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Leona's name to the church are greatly appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
