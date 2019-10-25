Services
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
21600 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI 53072
262-432-8300
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:45 PM
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
21600 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI 53072
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
7:00 PM
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
21600 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI 53072
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leona Muckler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leona J. Muckler

Add a Memory
Leona J. Muckler Notice
Leona J. Muckler

Menomonee Falls - (nee Pankow) passed away and reunited with her husband, Donald Muckler on Thursday, October 24, 2019. Age 97. Preceded in death by her sister, Laverne (the late Walter) Martin. Beloved Aunt of Larry (Sharon) Martin, Sandy Smith and Darcie Muckler. Loving great-aunt of Cheryl (Scott) Wallace, Mike Martin and Chris (Natalie) Martin. Cherished great- great aunt of Ian, Katie, and Kayla Wallace. Leona will be missed by family and friends.

Visitation at Krause Funeral Home 21600 W. Capitol Dr. Brookfield on Thursday, October 31 from 4 PM to 6:45 PM. Funeral Service at 7 PM.

Leona retired from Stolper Steel in Menomonee Falls. She was a long time member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leona's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Download Now
jsonline