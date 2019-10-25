|
Leona J. Muckler
Menomonee Falls - (nee Pankow) passed away and reunited with her husband, Donald Muckler on Thursday, October 24, 2019. Age 97. Preceded in death by her sister, Laverne (the late Walter) Martin. Beloved Aunt of Larry (Sharon) Martin, Sandy Smith and Darcie Muckler. Loving great-aunt of Cheryl (Scott) Wallace, Mike Martin and Chris (Natalie) Martin. Cherished great- great aunt of Ian, Katie, and Kayla Wallace. Leona will be missed by family and friends.
Visitation at Krause Funeral Home 21600 W. Capitol Dr. Brookfield on Thursday, October 31 from 4 PM to 6:45 PM. Funeral Service at 7 PM.
Leona retired from Stolper Steel in Menomonee Falls. She was a long time member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019