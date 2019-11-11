|
|
Leona "Lee" Leiner
Wednesday, November 6, age 95. Loving wife of the late William (Bill) Leiner for 68 years. Devoted mother of Debbie (Bert) Fields, William Jr. (Mary), the late Joel, Amii (Bud George), and April (Kyle) Drake. Proud grandma of Mark (Joy) and Carrie Fields, Dunham, Emily and James Leiner, Conor and Eric Drake. Great-grandma of Elijah Fields. Lee was preceded in death by sister Beulah Lang and brother Ray Dunham and leaves behind beloved nieces and nephews.
Lee was born in Casey County Ky to James and Versie Dunham. Having lost her mother early Lee was especially close to her sister Beulah who helped raise her. Lee grew up in Cincinnati and graduated from St Bernard High School. She was a WW II veteran, having served as an X-ray technician in the Women's Army Corps. Lee met Bill in post war Cincinnati where they lived until moving to Brookfield WI in 1963. Bill and Lee were each others sanctuary and source of unconditional love. Girl Scout leader and Member of PEO Chapter L for 37 years. Lee was a strong and generous woman, a champion of the less fortunate. She will be greatly missed. At the time of death she lived at Avalon Square in Waukesha WI.
Interment Vine Street Hill Cemetery, Cincinnati, OH.
Memorials to Wisconsin Public Radio, PEO (Educational Loan Fund) or a are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 11 to Nov. 17, 2019