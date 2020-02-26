Services
St Veronica Congregation
353 E Norwich St
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 482-2920
Resources
More Obituaries for Leona Baraniak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leona M. Baraniak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leona M. Baraniak Notice
Leona M. Baraniak

Milwaukee - Mom grew weary, so our Heavenly Father took her Home on February 22, 2020, at the age of 93, to be reunited with her beloved husband, Raymond. Loving mother of Gerald and of Barbara. Preceded in death by her sons Jeffrey, Thomas, Kurt and daughter Donna (Don) Tischendorf. Dear grandmother of Nicole, Angela, Courtney and the late Jason Galaszewski. Proud great-grandmother of Seth, Taylor, Ryder, Aaliyah and Reed. Dear sister of Grace (Steve) Koss and sister-in-law of Esther (the late Thomas) Rolo and Betty (the late Richard) Kielcheski. Also survived by many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

The family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday, March 7, at ST. VERONICA CATHOLIC CHURCH, 353 E. Norwich St., Milwaukee, from 10 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Private entombment at St. Adalbert Cemetery. Please see complete obituary notice at:

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leona's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline