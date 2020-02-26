|
|
Leona M. Baraniak
Milwaukee - Mom grew weary, so our Heavenly Father took her Home on February 22, 2020, at the age of 93, to be reunited with her beloved husband, Raymond. Loving mother of Gerald and of Barbara. Preceded in death by her sons Jeffrey, Thomas, Kurt and daughter Donna (Don) Tischendorf. Dear grandmother of Nicole, Angela, Courtney and the late Jason Galaszewski. Proud great-grandmother of Seth, Taylor, Ryder, Aaliyah and Reed. Dear sister of Grace (Steve) Koss and sister-in-law of Esther (the late Thomas) Rolo and Betty (the late Richard) Kielcheski. Also survived by many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday, March 7, at ST. VERONICA CATHOLIC CHURCH, 353 E. Norwich St., Milwaukee, from 10 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Private entombment at St. Adalbert Cemetery. Please see complete obituary notice at:
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020