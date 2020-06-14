Leona M. Griffin
South Milwaukee - passed away peacefully on June 10, 2020. Leona is survived by her children Michael Griffin and Maureen (Jim) Hoffer; her siblings Ronald (Mary) Piotrowski and Judy Sollazo along with other nieces, nephews, family and friends. Leona is preceded in death by her brother George Piotrowski.
During WWII she served as a nursing cadet. A graduate of Marquette University School of Nursing, Leona earned a Master's Degree from Cardinal Stritch and worked as an RN Supervisor for over 40 years.
Services will be held at St. Matthew Parish (9303 S. Chicago Ave, Oak Creek), on Tuesday, June 16. A visitation will be held from 10 am until time of Mass at 11 am. Final resting place at St. Matthew's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the M.S. Society or to the Alzheimer's Association.
The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Francis House Memory Care Unit for the loving care shown to Leona and her family.
South Milwaukee - passed away peacefully on June 10, 2020. Leona is survived by her children Michael Griffin and Maureen (Jim) Hoffer; her siblings Ronald (Mary) Piotrowski and Judy Sollazo along with other nieces, nephews, family and friends. Leona is preceded in death by her brother George Piotrowski.
During WWII she served as a nursing cadet. A graduate of Marquette University School of Nursing, Leona earned a Master's Degree from Cardinal Stritch and worked as an RN Supervisor for over 40 years.
Services will be held at St. Matthew Parish (9303 S. Chicago Ave, Oak Creek), on Tuesday, June 16. A visitation will be held from 10 am until time of Mass at 11 am. Final resting place at St. Matthew's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the M.S. Society or to the Alzheimer's Association.
The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Francis House Memory Care Unit for the loving care shown to Leona and her family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jun. 14, 2020.