McMullen, Leona R. (Nee Krause) Born into Eternal Life on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at the age of 95. Beloved wife of the late Frank McMullen. Loving and caring mother and a great role model to Karen (Kenneth) Ard, Patty (Gary) Kenyon and Brian (Donna) McMullen. Proud grandmother of Greg, Wendy, Adam (Erika), Ryan, Kyle, and Brandon. Dear great-grandmother of Alex, Aaron, Alia and Ashlyn. Also remembered by many relatives and friends. Retired in 1986, from Equitable Savings and Loan as Vice President of Savings. She and Frank enjoyed their retirement years at Dutch Hollow Lake until 2003, when they moved back to Franklin. Throughout the years, Leona maintained a positive, loving attitude and made everyone happy. She will be missed dearly and will remain in our hearts forever. Many thanks to the staff at Elizabeth Residence Franklin where Leona spent her last 6 years. Special thank you to VITAS Healthcare for their gentle, loving care. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 23, at ST. VERONICA CONGREGATION, 4001 S. Whitnall Ave., Milwaukee, from 9:30-10:45 AM followed the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to would be appreciated. To receive this obit/directions, text 1855359 to 414-301-6422
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 21, 2019