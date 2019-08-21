Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.
15250 West National Ave
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 827-0659
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
ST. VERONICA CONGREGATION
4001 S. Whitnall Ave.
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
ST. VERONICA CONGREGATION
4001 S. Whitnall Ave.
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leona McMullen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leona R. McMullen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leona R. McMullen Notice
McMullen, Leona R. (Nee Krause) Born into Eternal Life on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at the age of 95. Beloved wife of the late Frank McMullen. Loving and caring mother and a great role model to Karen (Kenneth) Ard, Patty (Gary) Kenyon and Brian (Donna) McMullen. Proud grandmother of Greg, Wendy, Adam (Erika), Ryan, Kyle, and Brandon. Dear great-grandmother of Alex, Aaron, Alia and Ashlyn. Also remembered by many relatives and friends. Retired in 1986, from Equitable Savings and Loan as Vice President of Savings. She and Frank enjoyed their retirement years at Dutch Hollow Lake until 2003, when they moved back to Franklin. Throughout the years, Leona maintained a positive, loving attitude and made everyone happy. She will be missed dearly and will remain in our hearts forever. Many thanks to the staff at Elizabeth Residence Franklin where Leona spent her last 6 years. Special thank you to VITAS Healthcare for their gentle, loving care. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 23, at ST. VERONICA CONGREGATION, 4001 S. Whitnall Ave., Milwaukee, from 9:30-10:45 AM followed the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to would be appreciated. To receive this obit/directions, text 1855359 to 414-301-6422

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leona's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.
Download Now
jsonline