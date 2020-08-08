Leonard A. Felske Sr.Greenfield - Entered His Father's House Thursday, August 6, 2020 at the age of 81 years. Beloved husband of Beverly (Nee Gass) for 55 years. Loving dad of Vernon (Lori), Jeffrey, Len Jr. (Francine). Proud grandpa of Bradley, Joey (Brittany) Schwarz, Christopher, Alyssa, Nicholas, Lauren and great-grandpa of Evelyn Dawn. Leonard was preceded in death by his parents Anton (Emma). He is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Visitation will be held from 10AM-12PM Saturday, August 15, 2020 at ST. JOHN THE EVANGELIST CATHOLIC CHURCH (8500 W. COLDSPRING RD. GREENFIELD WI, 53228), with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 12PM.A special thank you to Horizon Home Care Hospice and Home Instead Care for their compassionate care.