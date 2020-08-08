1/1
Leonard A. Felske Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leonard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leonard A. Felske Sr.

Greenfield - Entered His Father's House Thursday, August 6, 2020 at the age of 81 years. Beloved husband of Beverly (Nee Gass) for 55 years. Loving dad of Vernon (Lori), Jeffrey, Len Jr. (Francine). Proud grandpa of Bradley, Joey (Brittany) Schwarz, Christopher, Alyssa, Nicholas, Lauren and great-grandpa of Evelyn Dawn. Leonard was preceded in death by his parents Anton (Emma). He is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 10AM-12PM Saturday, August 15, 2020 at ST. JOHN THE EVANGELIST CATHOLIC CHURCH (8500 W. COLDSPRING RD. GREENFIELD WI, 53228), with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 12PM.

A special thank you to Horizon Home Care Hospice and Home Instead Care for their compassionate care.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 8 to Aug. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved