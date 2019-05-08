|
Malvick, Leonard "Lenny" A. 76, of West Bend passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital, West Bend after a courageous battle with kidney disease. The visitation will be at Myrhum Patten Miller & Kietzer Funeral Home on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. A funeral service in remembrance of Len with military honors will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at the Myrhum Patten Miller & Kietzer Funeral Home, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend. The Myrhum Patten Miller & Kietzer Funeral Homes have been entrusted with Len's arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 8, 2019