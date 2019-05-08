Services
Leonard A. "Lenny" Malvick

Leonard A. "Lenny" Malvick Notice
Malvick, Leonard "Lenny" A. 76, of West Bend passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital, West Bend after a courageous battle with kidney disease. The visitation will be at Myrhum Patten Miller & Kietzer Funeral Home on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. A funeral service in remembrance of Len with military honors will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at the Myrhum Patten Miller & Kietzer Funeral Home, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend. The Myrhum Patten Miller & Kietzer Funeral Homes have been entrusted with Len's arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 8, 2019
