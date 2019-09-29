|
Leonard A. Sura
Born to Eternal Life Sunday, September 22, 2019 at the age of 98 years. Beloved husband of the late Jeanette for 57 years. Loving father of Lynn (Mark) Oberg and Patrick (Crystal). He will be deeply missed by his grandsons Ryan and Devin (Amy) and Craig. Further survived by nieces, nephews and other family. Preceded in death by siblings George, Lawrence, Chester, Peter, Rudolph, Claude, Theresa Skadahl, Jill Putnam and Joseph. Many thanks to sister-in-law Alice Sura for her kindness and special friendship.
Leonard was a proud WWII Veteran, serving as Staff Sergeant in the United States Army.
Memorial Visitation Tuesday, October 1 at ST. ROMAN CHURCH (1810 W. Bolivar Ave) from 5- 6:00 PM followed by the Celebration of Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 6:00 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 29, 2019