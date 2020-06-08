Leonard BaragaWas called home to be with Jesus on June 1, 2020 at age 90. Beloved husband of the late Joann (nee Senger). Loving father of Michael, Katherine, and Thomas (fiancee Elizabeth Sullivan). Dear grandfather of Peyton and Lily Baraga. Brother of Rosemary (the late William) Demshar. Son of the late John and Rose (nee Dergantz) Baraga. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Special thanks to the best speech therapist in the world, Emily McGloin. Also special thanks to Nona Sue Hocking, Kathy Mazur, and Jana Stojsaljevic for their loving care, help, and support to the family. Staff Sgt. in the USAF serving during the Korean War. Leonard was able to take his Stars and Stripes Honor Flight in October, 2014. He was retired as a Lieutenant from the West Allis Fire Department after 30 years of service. He was a member of Greendale VFW Post 10519 and Knights of Columbus West Allis Council 3095. He was a longtime former member of the St. Matthias, St. Mary's Hales Corners church choirs, and the Milwaukee Archdiocesan choir. He was also a member of the prize winning Bits and Pieces Railroad Club. Leonard was proud of his Slovenian heritage belonging to the Badger Button Box Club, USPEH chorus, the Slovenian Union of America branch #43. He joyfully entertained his family and friends playing his Button and Piano accordions. Private services were held. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials to the Slovenian Union of America Branch #43 or St. Mary's Church are appreciated.