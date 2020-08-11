1/1
Leonard (Lenny) Cizmowski
Leonard (Lenny) Cizmowski

South Milwaukee - Leonard (Lenny) Cizmowski, 93, of South Milwaukee found peace on August 9. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Annette (Kelley), sons Tim (Wendy) and Jeff (Debbie), grandsons Tim "Tuff" (Stacy McAtee and kiddos), Kaz "Doc"(Mylinda), Zach "Stretch" (Zabrina) and granddaughter Anderson "Boots" (Alex Chin). He is further survived by 2 brothers in law, 1 sister in law, nieces, nephews, friends and the Fettig family.

Lenny was a WWII vet who proudly served his country on the USS Iowa, a 40 year employee of Ladish Co and an avid Packer and Brewer fan.

His family will be holding a private ceremony to honor his memory.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 11 to Aug. 16, 2020.
