Michalski, Leonard D. Passed away peacefully on March 3, 2019 at the age of 94. Greeting him in heaven is his beloved wife of 63 years, Mildred, his parents, Stanley and Sophie (nee Wojtecki), brother, Allen (Trudy), parents in law Herman and Rose Freitag, brothers in law, Ray (Ruth), Al (Lorraine) and Wally and many other relatives and friends. Left here to miss him are his children, Diane (Thomas) Mabie & Michael (Carol), grandchildren, Christopher Michalski and Gwendolyn (David) Bertram and great grandchildren, Elizabeth, Joseph and Timothy Bertram, and many other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. His love of family and friends and his humor will always be remembered. In his 80's he started writing short stories that were enjoyed by many. Len was a WII Army Veteran who served in the Pacific and was the recipient of 2 purple hearts and a bronze star. SPECIAL THANKS to Horizon Home Hospice and Dr. Ken Redlin for their devoted care. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on SATURDAY, March 9th at 12:00 NOON at ST. JOHN THE EVANGELIST 8500 West Coldspring Rd. In State AT CHURCH from 10:00 to 11:45 A.M. Interment Monday, March 11th at 12:00 NOON at Arlington Park Cemetery.



