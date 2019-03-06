Services
Joseph E Sass Funeral Home
1019 West Oklahoma Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53215
(414) 744-3636
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard Michalski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard D. Michalski

Notice Condolences Flowers

Leonard D. Michalski Notice
Michalski, Leonard D. Passed away peacefully on March 3, 2019 at the age of 94. Greeting him in heaven is his beloved wife of 63 years, Mildred, his parents, Stanley and Sophie (nee Wojtecki), brother, Allen (Trudy), parents in law Herman and Rose Freitag, brothers in law, Ray (Ruth), Al (Lorraine) and Wally and many other relatives and friends. Left here to miss him are his children, Diane (Thomas) Mabie & Michael (Carol), grandchildren, Christopher Michalski and Gwendolyn (David) Bertram and great grandchildren, Elizabeth, Joseph and Timothy Bertram, and many other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. His love of family and friends and his humor will always be remembered. In his 80's he started writing short stories that were enjoyed by many. Len was a WII Army Veteran who served in the Pacific and was the recipient of 2 purple hearts and a bronze star. SPECIAL THANKS to Horizon Home Hospice and Dr. Ken Redlin for their devoted care. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on SATURDAY, March 9th at 12:00 NOON at ST. JOHN THE EVANGELIST 8500 West Coldspring Rd. In State AT CHURCH from 10:00 to 11:45 A.M. Interment Monday, March 11th at 12:00 NOON at Arlington Park Cemetery.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph E Sass Funeral Home
Download Now