CDR Leonard J. Sobieski, USN (Ret.)
CDR Leonard J. Sobieski, USN (Ret.) was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on October 10, 1926 to Bronislaus and Susanna Sobieski. He passed away on May 28, 2020 at the age of 93 of complications from COVID-19 while living in Sykesville, MD. CDR Sobieski dedicated his life to public service, first through his extensive 31-year career with the United States Navy and followed by 15 years with the Arlington County Police Department, before fully retiring. He served during several wars and conflicts, including WWII, Korea, Vietnam and the Cold War. At the age of 17, following graduation from high school, he enlisted in the Navy, serving as an Aviation Ordnanceman in the final year of WWII. He subsequently obtained a degree from the University of Wisconsin, attended Officer Candidate School and became a naval officer, serving on board USS Carpenter (DD-825). While serving with the Carpenter, the ship participated in Operation Ivy, the first full-scale test of a multi-megaton thermonuclear weapon ("hydrogen bomb") at Eniwetok Atoll and operated in support of the Korean War. After a short tour as a "SWO", he earned his "wings of gold," becoming a naval aviator. He piloted a number of aircraft, primarily maritime patrol and anti-submarine warfare platforms including the P5M Marlin "flying boat", the PB4Y-2 Privateer and the P2V Neptune, while stationed in Maine and Bermuda. While flying with VP-49, he participated in the quarantine of Cuba during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Leaving the cockpit behind, he served as a naval attaché in Paris, France. He recalled fondly his service as a naval attaché and proudly his role in the investigation into the circumstances of the death and subsequent recovery of the remains of the internationally renowned marine scientist and scuba training pioneer, Conrad (Connie) Limbaugh, who lost his life in a diving accident off the coast of France. He obtained his master's degree from George Washington University while stationed in the Washington D.C. area. He served as a Naval Intelligence officer traveling around the globe with long-term tours in France, Germany and the United States. CDR Sobieski, is predeceased by his wife, Betty Flynn Sobieski. He is survived by his seven children, Michael Sobieski, Karen Sobieski, Valerie Sobieski, Jacqueline Sobieski, Robin Hall, Stephen Sobieski and Christopher Sobieski, as well as nine grandchildren, Erin, Shannon and Joseph Conroy, Jacquie and Katie Hall, Christopher and Riley Sobieski, Jessica Sobieski and Cassandra Sobieski; and two great-grandchildren, Liam and Morgan Eberhardt and Hammond.
Following his charitable example, the family suggests that, in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to any of the following charities: The Fisher House Foundation, the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Little Sisters of the Poor.
The Family will be holding a Memorial Service for CDR Sobieski, to be scheduled as circumstances change to allow for unlimited participation. Online condolences and fond memories may be offered to the family at www.moneyandking.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.