Sergeant Carini, Leonard L. Jr. of Mount Pleasant passed away on Feb. 18, 2019 at the age of 45 years. A visitation will be held at Molthen-Bell Funeral Home on Fri, Feb 22, 2019 from 4:00PM-7:00PM with a prayer service at 6:30PM. A second visitation will be held at Molthen-Bell on Sat, Feb 23, from 9:30AM-10:30AM. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday at Holy Rosary Catholic Church (2011 N. Oakland Ave., Milw., 53202) at 12:00PM. Please see Thursday's newspaper for full notice and funeral details.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 20, 2019