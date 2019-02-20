Services
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
(414) 762-0154
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard Carini
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard L. Carini Jr.

Notice Condolences Flowers

Leonard L. Carini Jr. Notice
Sergeant Carini, Leonard L. Jr. of Mount Pleasant passed away on Feb. 18, 2019 at the age of 45 years. A visitation will be held at Molthen-Bell Funeral Home on Fri, Feb 22, 2019 from 4:00PM-7:00PM with a prayer service at 6:30PM. A second visitation will be held at Molthen-Bell on Sat, Feb 23, from 9:30AM-10:30AM. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday at Holy Rosary Catholic Church (2011 N. Oakland Ave., Milw., 53202) at 12:00PM. Please see Thursday's newspaper for full notice and funeral details.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.