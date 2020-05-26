Leonard L. Lesniak
May 25, 2020 at the age of 89 years. Husband of the late Dorothy (nee Wolf). Loving father of Linda (Steve) King, Michael Lesniak and Donna (Wayne) Schrubbe. Dear grandfather of Margaret (Shawn Touney) King and Brian (Nori) King. Great grandfather of Kieran Touney and Miklos Feledi-King. Private family entombment with full Military Honors will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery, Oak Creek.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 26 to May 29, 2020.