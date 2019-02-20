|
Carini, Leonard L. Jr., SGT. "Lenny" Of Mount Pleasant passed away on Mon., Feb. 18, 2019 at the age of 45. He is lovingly survived by his parents, Leonard, Sr. and Charlotte Carini; siblings, Charlen (the late Glenn) Herrmann and Anthony (Diane) Carini; nephew's, Robert and William Schlitz; Godparents, Clare Biedenbender and Tom Lajsic. Lenny is further survived by many other relatives, friends, brothers-in-blue, and four-legged buddy, Minigo. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Louis & Agnes Dreger and John & Antonina Carini. Lenny was a devote Catholic and a South Milwaukee High School graduate. He graduated from the Illinois State Police Academy. Lenny was a proud Winthrop Harbor, IL Police Officer for 20 years, receiving the honor of Officer of the Year award. He served as member of SWAT and was a tactical patrol officer. Lenny completed the prestigious FBI-LEEDA training. He was an avid collector of classic cars, guns, and a Harley Davidson rider. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family. His life was to Protect and Serve his community of Winthrop Harbor, his God, his family and friends. He will be missed by all that knew him. A visitation will be held at Molthen-Bell Funeral Home on Fri., Feb. 22, 2019 from 4:00PM-7:00PM with a prayer service at 6:30PM. A second visitation will be held at the Funeral Home on Sat., Feb., 23rd, from 9:30AM-10:30AM. Processing to Holy Rosary Catholic Church (2011 N. Oakland Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53202) for the Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Lenny's name to the family for a charity at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019