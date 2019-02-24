|
Lobacz, Leonard R. Wednesday, February 20, 2019, age 90 years. Beloved husband of 59 years to the late Jeanette (nee Mock). Loving father of Laura (Pat) Rohloff, Jeff (Jo), Linda (Dan) Hartmann, the late Lenny (friend Kelli) and Janet (Dan) Urbaniak. Grandpa to 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Further survived by many loving nieces, nephews, other family, friends and neighbors. Leonard was an Army veteran of the Korean War and served his city for 35 years as a member of the Milwaukee Fire Department. Visitation TUESDAY, February 26, 2019 at the Funeral Home from 10-11:15 AM. Funeral Services at 11:15 AM. Private Interment Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. If desired, memorials to Honor Flight are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 24, 2019