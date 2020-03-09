|
Leonel E. Ramos
Milwaukee - The Lord called one of his children home on Monday, March 2, 2020 at the age of 61 years. Preceded in death by his beloved father Leonel Ramos Sr.,and his brothers George and Adan. Beloved father of Becky, Rica, Jordan, Savannah, Brandi and Jessica. Loving son of Frances Ramos. Dear brother of Osvaldo (Gloria), Jesus Amador, Carlos Amador, Raul (Angie), Rosa De Jesus, Sara Locke, Aurora Ramos-Perez, Bertha, and Olga Algria. Further survived by grandchildren and many more aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 6:00 pm at Schaff Funeral Home. Visitation Thursday 4:00 pm until time of services. Interment Friday, March 13, 2020 at 10:00 am from Schaff Funeral Home to Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020