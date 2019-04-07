Services
Leonel M. Engstrom Notice
Engstrom, Leonel M. The Lord called one of his children home on Saturday March 30, 2019 at the age of 33 years. Preceded in death by his brother Randy M. Engstrom Jr. Beloved father of Leonel. Loving son of Randy Engstrom Sr. and Aurora Ramos-Perez. Dear brother of Joseph Engstrom and Rebecca (Anthony) Figueroa. Further survived by aunts Sara and Rosa, also survived by many more aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends. Funeral services will be held Wednesday April 10, 2019 at 6:00 PM at Schaff Funeral Home. Visitation Wednesday 4:00 - 5:45 PM. Interment Thursday April 11 at 10:00 AM from Schaff Funeral Home to St. Adalbert Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 7, 2019
