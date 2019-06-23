|
|
LeRae Dalbey, of Venice, FL died June 14, 2019 at the age of 85. She was born January 1, 1934 in Milwaukee, WI to Frank and Ada (Nichols) Sakale.
Mrs. Dalbey is survived by her husband Ross M. Dalbey, Jr; beloved mother of Kurt (Denise) Ast, Clint (Teri) Ast, Steve (Barb) Ast, Karin (Jim) Teresinski, Karrie (William) Hordyk and JoAnn Butenhof; her stepdaughters, Deb (Dean) Garny and Jill (Scott) Miller; her 10 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Also survived by other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Ervin R. Ast; and her son, Ronald Ast. Interment will be private at Arlington Park Cemetery, Greenfield, WI.
Toale Brothers Funeral Home, Ewing Chapel, Venice, FL is handling arrangement.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 23, 2019