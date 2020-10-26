Leronza Allen (Wheatie)



Leronza Allen (Wheatie) passed away at the age of 78 Monday, October, 19, 2020 at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee after a long illness. He is survived by three children Preston Allen, Sr. and Brandi Porter of Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Blair Allen of Fresno, Texas and one sister Mrs. Iria Rilley (George) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.



Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Viewing is from 10 am until services at noon.



All arrangements are handled by Reid's New Golden Gate Funeral Home 5665 N. Teutonia Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53209 (414) 358-0538.









