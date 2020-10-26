1/
Leronza (Wheatie) Allen
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leronza's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leronza Allen (Wheatie)

Leronza Allen (Wheatie) passed away at the age of 78 Monday, October, 19, 2020 at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee after a long illness. He is survived by three children Preston Allen, Sr. and Brandi Porter of Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Blair Allen of Fresno, Texas and one sister Mrs. Iria Rilley (George) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Viewing is from 10 am until services at noon.

All arrangements are handled by Reid's New Golden Gate Funeral Home 5665 N. Teutonia Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53209 (414) 358-0538.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
REID'S NEW GOLDEN GATE FUNERAL HOME - Milwaukee
Send Flowers
OCT
28
Funeral
03:00 PM
REID'S NEW GOLDEN GATE FUNERAL HOME - Milwaukee
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
REID'S NEW GOLDEN GATE FUNERAL HOME - Milwaukee
5665 N Teutonia Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53209
(414) 358-0538
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by REID'S NEW GOLDEN GATE FUNERAL HOME - Milwaukee

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 24, 2020
So sorry to hear about Wheaty’s passing. He was a longtime friend.. we knew each other from the softball days, and then worked together at Delphi for years. I can’t stop thinking that he is back together with J.D. Blue, and Jake, and Arlis, as they loved each other as brothers I pray for strength and comfort for his family. Rest in Heavenly peace my friend. ❣❣
Barbara McGregor
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved