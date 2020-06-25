Leroy A. KrupinskiKansas City, MO - Passed away June 20, 2020 at the age of 85. Burial will take place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at St. Adalbert Cemetery.Leroy was born on February 21, 1935 in West Allis, Wisconsin to Sylvester and Helen (nee Stryzyeivski) Krupinski.Leroy retired from the Miller Brewing Company in 1997 after 43 years of service, including a long stint in Information Technology before it was called "IT".Leroy was the president of the Office and Professional Employees International Union Local 9 in Milwaukee.Leroy was an avid golfer, and he and wife Patricia enjoyed retirement time in Spring Hill, Florida where they lived in a retirement golf community. His final years were spent in Kansas City, Missouri where his son and daughter-in-law reside.Leroy was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Sylvester F. Krupinski and Hjordes "Tina" (Charles) Stepanek. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Patricia (nee Wascher) and son, Keith (Darcie) Krupinski.Family services will be held.He will be missed by all who knew him.