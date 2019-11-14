|
LeRoy Albert "Augie" Augustine
SHOREWOOD - Augie died November 8th, two weeks shy of his 85th birthday. Born to Victor and Loretta (nee Albright) Augustine in Manitowoc, he attended high school in Two Rivers and graduated from UWM in February 1959, whereupon he was immediately drafted, doing most of his military service in an army band in Munich, Germany, where he married his wife of 29 years and continuing friend, UWM classmate Kay Tallmadge Augustine in 1960. After teaching classroom music for two years in Roscoe, Illinois, and instrumental and general music for four years at the former Peckham Junior High School in Milwaukee, he taught instrumental music for 27 years in Shorewood, first middle and high school band, eventually finding his greatest joy teaching beginning instrumental music at Atwater and Lake Bluff Elementary Schools.
In retirement, Augie enjoyed his life-long interest in photography, and developed a new interest in genealogy, making family histories especially to provide his four sons with knowledge of their heritage. Until a stroke forced him to stop playing trombone, he took great pleasure in playing with the Milwaukee Festival Brass, big band Command Performance, the Shorewood Concert Band, and bands for various community theater musicals. He also enjoyed playing and watching tennis and was an active member of the Shorewood Men's Club. In 2009 he was Co-Grand Marshal of the Shorewood 4th of July Parade.
Augie especially enjoyed, loved, and was generous to his family, sons Mark (Alexandra), John (Alison Fine), Paul (Cheryl Martin), Tom (Elaine Jorque), and granddaughters Eden and Brooke. He will be missed by Kay, life-long friends Jim and Mary Ellen Clinton, and many other relatives, friends, former neighbors, colleagues, and students. Since his decline from vascular dementia in 2018, he was well served with compassion, humor, and love by the staff at Brookdale, Brookfield and Compassionate Care Hospice; the family extends to them our deepest gratitude.
Augie long ago arranged for his body to be donated to the Medical College of Wisconsin. A memorial service will be held at the Milwaukee Friends Meeting House, 3224 N. Gordon Pl., on Saturday, December 14th. Friends may gather at 9:00, with a service beginning at 10:00, followed by light refreshments.
Memorial donations may be made to the Shorewood instrumental music program at www.shorewoodbands.org, or by a check designated for the Shorewood Band Donation Account, with checks made out to the Shorewood School District and sent to 1701 East Capitol Drive; Shorewood, WI 53211.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019