|
|
Born to Eternal Life on April 17, 2020, age 92 years. LeRoy was born August 18, 1927 in North Milwaukee, WI and graduated from Custer High School in 1946. He went on to earn an Associate Degree from MATC in Construction Engineering. LeRoy was a Journeyman Mason with fireplaces and arches as his specialties. He was the owner of a masonry contracting business, Biscobing Constructs, Inc. and was a proud member of St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church in Brown Deer, WI.
LeRoy is survived by his loving wife of 70 years Pauline Florence (nee Voelkel) whom he married on June 25th, 1949. Dear father of Deborah Franke, Susan (Stuart) Gock, Steven Biscobing, and Pauline M. (Mark) Glomski. Proud grandfather of Ross (Jennifer), Jessica (Chris), Ryan (Julie), Rebecca (Ray); Adam (Katie), Michael, Meagan (Bob), Steven; David (Jessica), Kara, Daniel; and Matthew. Great-grandfather of Madison, Jacob, Sophie, Logan, Natasha, Samantha, Charlotte, Grant, Bentley, Elise, Kaitlyn, Emma, William, Audrey, Alexandra, and Anna. Brother to Howard Biscobing, Jackie Hoffmann, Robert (Jan) Biscobing, and Barbara (Russell) Boerner.
Private family services were held for the family. See www.zwaskafuneral.com for more information about LeRoy.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020