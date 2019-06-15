|
Schmitt Sr., LeRoy C. age 91, of Kewaskum passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the Kettle Moraine Gardens in Kewaskum. LeRoy was born on November 9, 1927 in Wauwatosa to Casper and Evelyn (nee Bence) Schmitt. He was raised in Hubertus on the family farm. He served in the U.S. Army from November 1950 until November 1952 at the Armored Center in Fort Knox, KY where he drove truck. He served in the Army Reserves from November 1952 until March 1957. LeRoy was honorably discharged as a Private First Class. He was then employed at AO Smith Corp. in Milwaukee as a Forklift Driver. LeRoy was a member of the American Legion Post 522 for 65 continuous years and the Wisconsin Campers Association for 50 years. He is survived by his children Maryann Schmitt, LeRoy "Butch", Jr. (Julie), Ed (Linda), and Brian (Cindy); grandchildren, Jessica, Jeremy (fiancee Mekenzie Polzin), and Dalton; great-grandchildren, Brentley Polzin and Tommy Schmitt; siblings and sisters-in-law, Rosie Schwai, William (Bernadine) Schmitt, Casper (Marge) Schmitt, Kathleen (Ed) Philippi, Mary Schwalenberg, Rosie and Janice Schmitt. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives, and dear friends. Leroy is preceded in death by his loving wife, Gertrude "Gertie" M. Schmitt (nee Gibbs); brothers, Gilbert, Robert, and Ralph; brother-in-law Robert Schwai. A Funeral Service will be at 11:00AM on Monday, June 17 at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Dr. West Bend, WI 53095) with Pastor Joe Brath officiating. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Monday, June 17 from 9:00AM until 10:45AM. Entombment will follow at Washington County Memorial Park with Military Honors. Donations are appreciated to the Camo Quilt Project in LeRoy's memory. A special thank you to the staff at Kettle Moraine Gardens who lovingly cared for LeRoy for the past eight years, Donna and Carol who kept him active, Angie, Jenni and Stephanie who care for him like family. The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. (262) 338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 15, 2019