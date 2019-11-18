Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
121 S. Cross Street
Oconomowoc, WI 53066
(262) 567-4459
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church
410 W. Veteran's Parkway
Mukwonago, WI
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
6:00 PM
St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church
410 W. Veteran's Parkway
Mukwonago, WI
Leroy Everett Amborn Notice
Leroy Everett Amborn

East Troy - Of East Troy, was called home by his Lord and Savior on November 16, 2019 at the age of 95.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 22 at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church (410 W. Veteran's Parkway, Mukwonago) from 5:00 PM until the time of the Memorial Service at 6:00 PM. Burial will take place in the spring at Oak Ridge Cemetery in East Troy with full Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in LeRoy's name to St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019
