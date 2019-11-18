|
Leroy Everett Amborn
East Troy - Of East Troy, was called home by his Lord and Savior on November 16, 2019 at the age of 95.
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 22 at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church (410 W. Veteran's Parkway, Mukwonago) from 5:00 PM until the time of the Memorial Service at 6:00 PM. Burial will take place in the spring at Oak Ridge Cemetery in East Troy with full Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in LeRoy's name to St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019