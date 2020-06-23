LeRoy F. Martin
LeRoy F. Martin

Born to Eternal Life June 21, 2020, age 94 years. Beloved husband of Ellen (nee Babcock) for 59 years. Dear father of Kevin, Dennis (Jan), Dawn (Rich) Hoeppner and Darryl (Deanna). Further survived by 11 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and the 10th great-grandchild on the way. Also other relatives and friends.

Visitation Sat. June 27, 2020, from 1-2 PM at WISCONSIN MEMORIAL PARK - FAMILY CENTER, 12725 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield WI, with private family service at 2 PM.

Mr. Martin was a longtime member of Faith Lutheran Church in Germantown and was active in Northwest Little League for many years.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
