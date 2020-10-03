1/
Leroy G. "Lee" Johnson
Leroy "Lee" G. Johnson

Leroy "Lee" G. Johnson, 90, returned to his heavenly home on October 1, 2020, in Irvington, VA. He was born April 19, 1930, in Milwaukee, WI, the son of Frank and Catherine (Kozak). He is preceded in death by his first wife of 52 years, Lucille (Rabl) Johnson, brother, Bob (Jean) Johnson, and sisters Marion (George) Buege, and Marge (Gus) Butula. He is survived by his wife, Hazel (Woolard) Johnson, son, Ron (Kathy) Johnson, stepdaughter, Becky (Tom) Davis, stepson, Carly (Noelle) Woolard, and many loving grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews and nieces.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 3 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Currie Funeral Home - Kilmarnock
116 East Church Street
Kilmarnock, VA 22482
804-435-1077
