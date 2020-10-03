Leroy "Lee" G. Johnson



Leroy "Lee" G. Johnson, 90, returned to his heavenly home on October 1, 2020, in Irvington, VA. He was born April 19, 1930, in Milwaukee, WI, the son of Frank and Catherine (Kozak). He is preceded in death by his first wife of 52 years, Lucille (Rabl) Johnson, brother, Bob (Jean) Johnson, and sisters Marion (George) Buege, and Marge (Gus) Butula. He is survived by his wife, Hazel (Woolard) Johnson, son, Ron (Kathy) Johnson, stepdaughter, Becky (Tom) Davis, stepson, Carly (Noelle) Woolard, and many loving grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews and nieces.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store