LeRoy "Lee" H. Passolt
Waukesha - Died Jan. 1, 2020 at age 81. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Donna (Helfert), children, Nancy (Gerald) Mahowald and Daren (Julie) Passolt, grandchildren, Baily (Justin) Zanish, William Mahowald and Jestene Passolt, sister Joan (the late Michael) Huegel, niece, Terry (Don) Harmon, nephew Tom (Lea) Huegel, other relatives and friends. Visitation Thurs., Jan. 9th from 9:30 AM until the funeral service at 11 AM at Ascension Lutheran Church, 1415 Dopp Street, Waukesha, WI 53188. Burial Thursday at 2:15 PM at Wisconsin Memorial Park. Please meet at the cemetery. Memorials appreciated to or HAWS.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2020