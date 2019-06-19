Services
Leroy "Lee" Herman Notice
Herman, Leroy "Lee" age 91, longtime resident of Wauwatosa, passed away on June 15, 2019. He is survived by his children Susan (Joseph) Griese of New Berlin, Christine (Gregg) Gunta of Mequon, Kathleen (Lawrence) Davis of Sussex, and Robert (Stacey) Herman of Pewaukee; grandchildren Michael (Claire) Griese, Daniel Griese, Lauren (Kyle) McClone, Rebecca (Mac) Weninger, Alexander Herman, and Jacob Herman; great grandson Camden Weninger; siblings Jerry (Karen) Herman and Joyce (Gary) Kotchi; and many more family and friends. Lee is preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Patricia Herman (nee Leschke); siblings Evelyn Meyer, Inez Schuh, Violet Peterson, and Jim Herman. After graduating from Marquette University with a Civil Engineering degree, Lee had a long career at the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. He spent countless hours volunteering for many different activities at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Services for Lee will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church (12130 W Center St, Wauwatosa). A visitation will be held from 11:00am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00pm. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at both the Congregational Home and Aurora Hospice for the kindness and compassion shown to Lee. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either Marquette High School or St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Wauwatosa.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 19, 2019
