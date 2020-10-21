LeRoy J. GlodoskiMilwaukee - Found peace on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, age 81 years. He was born on March 29, 1939, Preceded in death by his wife, Betty (nee Wierzba) Glodoski; parents, Henry and Evelyn Glodoski and brother Marvin Glodoski. He will be missed by his loving son, Dale Glodoski; granddaughters, Reagan Glodoski and Hydn Heisel.; sister, Arlene (Jerome) Wierzba and many nieces, nephews, In-laws and other relatives and friends.Memorial Visitation at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, 4:30-6:00 PM. Memorial Service at 6:00 PM. Private inurnment St. Adalbert Cemetery. A heartfelt thank you to the nurses and staff of St. Luke's Medical Center-11th floor and Seasons Hospice at the Lutheran Home.