1/
LeRoy J. Glodoski
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LeRoy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LeRoy J. Glodoski

Milwaukee - Found peace on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, age 81 years. He was born on March 29, 1939, Preceded in death by his wife, Betty (nee Wierzba) Glodoski; parents, Henry and Evelyn Glodoski and brother Marvin Glodoski. He will be missed by his loving son, Dale Glodoski; granddaughters, Reagan Glodoski and Hydn Heisel.; sister, Arlene (Jerome) Wierzba and many nieces, nephews, In-laws and other relatives and friends.

Memorial Visitation at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, 4:30-6:00 PM. Memorial Service at 6:00 PM. Private inurnment St. Adalbert Cemetery. A heartfelt thank you to the nurses and staff of St. Luke's Medical Center-11th floor and Seasons Hospice at the Lutheran Home.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 21 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Visitation
04:30 - 06:00 PM
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
27
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
6080 South 27th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 282-6080
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home South Suburban Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved