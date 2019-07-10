Services
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
7001 West Brown Deer Road
Milwaukee, WI 53223
(414) 354-9400
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
7001 West Brown Deer Road
Milwaukee, WI 53223
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
7001 West Brown Deer Road
Milwaukee, WI 53223
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LeRoy Knurr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LeRoy J. "Lee" Knurr


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
LeRoy J. "Lee" Knurr Notice
Knurr, LeRoy J. "Lee" Called home to the Lord Friday, July 5, 2019. Age 96. Beloved husband of the late Bernice (nee Milewski). Giving father of Gary (Karen), Mary (John) Wallner, Connie, Patty (Mark) Jeffrey, Wayne (JanLee) and the late Thomas. Proud grandpa of Andrew, Ann (Pete), Gretchen, and Emily. Great-grandpa of Willow and Trent. Also loved by other relatives and friends. Visitation at the Funeral Home on Friday, July 12 from 10 AM until time of Service at 11 AM.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Download Now
jsonline