Knurr, LeRoy J. "Lee" Called home to the Lord Friday, July 5, 2019. Age 96. Beloved husband of the late Bernice (nee Milewski). Giving father of Gary (Karen), Mary (John) Wallner, Connie, Patty (Mark) Jeffrey, Wayne (JanLee) and the late Thomas. Proud grandpa of Andrew, Ann (Pete), Gretchen, and Emily. Great-grandpa of Willow and Trent. Also loved by other relatives and friends. Visitation at the Funeral Home on Friday, July 12 from 10 AM until time of Service at 11 AM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 10, 2019