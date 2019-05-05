|
|
Ramel, LeRoy J. Joined his family in Heaven on Easter Sunday, age 85 years. Beloved husband of the late Janice for 56 years. Loving father of the late Eric (Sonia), Jamie (Jackie), and Lori (Patrick) Gifford. Dear grandpa of Kaileigh, Kelsey, Zack (Jenny), Nikki (Scott), Andy (Elizabeth), Kelly, Stephanie, and Stacey. Brother of the late Gerald (the late Janice). Also loved by great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Memorial visitation at the Funeral Home, Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 9-11 AM. Memorial service 11 AM. LeRoy and Janice will be interred together at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove, on Tuesday at 3 PM. Please meet at the cemetery chapel. If desired, memorials to the Wisconsin Parkinson Association appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 5, 2019