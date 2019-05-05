Services
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 483-2322
Resources
More Obituaries for LeRoy Ramel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LeRoy J. Ramel

Notice Condolences Flowers

LeRoy J. Ramel Notice
Ramel, LeRoy J. Joined his family in Heaven on Easter Sunday, age 85 years. Beloved husband of the late Janice for 56 years. Loving father of the late Eric (Sonia), Jamie (Jackie), and Lori (Patrick) Gifford. Dear grandpa of Kaileigh, Kelsey, Zack (Jenny), Nikki (Scott), Andy (Elizabeth), Kelly, Stephanie, and Stacey. Brother of the late Gerald (the late Janice). Also loved by great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Memorial visitation at the Funeral Home, Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 9-11 AM. Memorial service 11 AM. LeRoy and Janice will be interred together at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove, on Tuesday at 3 PM. Please meet at the cemetery chapel. If desired, memorials to the Wisconsin Parkinson Association appreciated.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
Download Now