Mersenski, Leroy (Mark) Of So. Milw. was born to eternal life at the age of 86 on Aug. 11th, after a courageous battle with cancer. Beloved husband to Mary Lou (Davis) of 66 years, loving father to Debra (Dave) Kieck, Roxane (Mike) Kesselhon, Don, Doug (Sue) and Randy. Loving grandpa to 13 grandkids and 21 great grandkids. Brother to Patricia (Jim) Kopecky and Lenore (Dick) Elder. Further survived by many other family and friends. Preceded in death by his sister Caroline Wolf. Memorial Mass to take place Aug. 22nd at DIVINE MERCY PARISH, 800 Marquette Ave., So. Milw. at 11AM. Family will greet guests from 9:30AM until the time of Mass. The family would like to thank the Aurora Metro Hospice team for their kind and compassionate care. Condolences at sunsetoptions.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 18, 2019