LeRoy R. "Buzz" Drews

LeRoy R. "Buzz" Drews Notice
LeRoy R. "Buzz" Drews

January 29, 2020 age 86. Beloved brother of Joyce Drews, Jean Rautenberg and Joanne Lutzke. Special friend of Marlene Knie and family. Loved and cherished by many relatives and friends.

Visitation Wednesday, February 5 at ST. ANNE'S SALVATORIAN CAMPUS CHAPEL, 3800 N. 92nd St. from 3:00 PM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 4:00 PM. Interment Pinelawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Anne's Home appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 2, 2020
