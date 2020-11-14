1/1
LeRoy "Roy" Schissel
LeRoy "Roy" Schissel

South Milwaukee - Born to Eternal Life on November 12, 2020 at the age of 102. Preceded in death by his wife Caroline (nee Baranowski). Loving father to David (Martha Custer) and George (Sue) Schissel. Dear grandfather to Ryan and Brad Schissel. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Due to COVID, the family wishes to keep services private. You are encouraged to watch the funeral Mass and burial on the funeral home's Facebook page on Thursday, November 19 at 11 AM. https://www.facebook.com/molthenbell/






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 14 to Nov. 18, 2020.
