Grossman, Leroy W. Jr. "Bud" of Grafton, was Born to Eternal Life on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the age of 87 years. Born December 29, 1931, in Milwaukee, WI, the middle son of Leroy W. and Dorothy Nickerson Grossman. He grew up in Fox Point and graduated from Milwaukee Country Day School and then Harvard University. After college, he served his country in the U.S. Army reserves. On August 3, 1957, he married the love of his life, Marcia Ann Hansen at North Shore Congregational Church in Fox Point. Bud worked for Northwestern Mutual Insurance Company for over 65 years. Bud was very active in local, church and community affairs. He was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Grafton and was one of the founders of Kettle Moraine Lutheran High School in Jackson. Bud was a member of the Mayflower Society, the Sons of the American Revolution, the Ozaukee County Republican Party, and a past president of the Grafton Lions Club. He had great love for his family and was very devoted to them. We will miss our "Bumpy's" unique fun-loving sense of humor and his love for everyone. He greeted everyone with a hearty handshake or kiss. Beloved husband for 61 years of Marcia Ann Grossman of Grafton. Loving father of William (Laura) Grossman of Juneau, Susan (William) Cole of Naples, FL, Catherine (Christopher) Fox of Mequon, and Robert (Jennifer) Grossman of Cedarburg. He is further survived by 15 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law Edith Grossman of Milwaukee and Merilyn Grossman of Mequon, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many, many friends. He is preceded in death by his two brothers Thomas and Richard Grossman. A memorial service to celebrate Bud's life will take place on Saturday, July 27th at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 1332 Arrowhead Road, Grafton with visitation from 1-2 PM followed by the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Our Savior Lutheran Church, Grafton, or Living Word Lutheran High School, Jackson. "It is by the Grace of God that we are all saved through Faith in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ." EERNISSE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE Cedarburg 262-376-9600 eernissefuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 2, 2019