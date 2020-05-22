Leroy "Coach Lee" Young
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Leroy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leroy "Coach Lee" Young

West Bend - Age 72 years, of West Bend found peace May 21, 2020.

Lee was born May 1, 1948 in Reedsburg. Beloved husband of Janice (nee Czaplewski). Loving father of Kyle (Ross) Zautner, Lee, David (Rachel), and Bradley.

He taught and coached for 34 years in the West Bend School District.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

For full notice see myrhum-patten.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MYRHUM-PATTEN FUNERAL HOME INC
1315 W WASHINGTON ST
West Bend, WI 53095
(262) 334-2776
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved