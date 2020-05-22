Leroy "Coach Lee" Young
West Bend - Age 72 years, of West Bend found peace May 21, 2020.
Lee was born May 1, 1948 in Reedsburg. Beloved husband of Janice (nee Czaplewski). Loving father of Kyle (Ross) Zautner, Lee, David (Rachel), and Bradley.
He taught and coached for 34 years in the West Bend School District.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
For full notice see myrhum-patten.com.
West Bend - Age 72 years, of West Bend found peace May 21, 2020.
Lee was born May 1, 1948 in Reedsburg. Beloved husband of Janice (nee Czaplewski). Loving father of Kyle (Ross) Zautner, Lee, David (Rachel), and Bradley.
He taught and coached for 34 years in the West Bend School District.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
For full notice see myrhum-patten.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 22 to May 24, 2020.