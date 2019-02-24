|
Bovee, Lesley L. 59, of Eagle, WI passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Angels Grace Hospice Center with her loving family by her side. A Funeral Service to honor Lesley's life will be held at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Gibson Family Funeral Home, 103 W. Eagle St. Eagle WI, 53119 with the Rev. Larry Myers presiding. Visitation will be held from 9:00AM until the time of service at the funeral home. Lesley will be laid to rest following the service in Pinelawn Memorial Park in Milwaukee. Gibson Family Funeral Homes is serving the family. To place an online-condolence, please visit gibsonfuneral.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 24, 2019