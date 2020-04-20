Services
Leslie A. Kaap

Leslie A. Kaap

Called home to the Lord on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at the age of 71 years. Husband of Dorothy Ann Kaap (nee Schlieve). Brother of Patricia (Phil) Feder, Jacqueline (Dave) Smith, Pammy (Dan) Daining and Bill (Kathy) Kaap. Son of the late William, the late Meta Kaap and the late Lee Ann Kaap. Godfather of the late Lonnie, and Brandon Schlieve. Friend of Michelle. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

A private Funeral Service will be held with interment at Southern Wisconsin Veteran's Memorial Cemetery.

Les was proud to have served in the U.S. Army and was a recipient of the Purple Heart.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020
