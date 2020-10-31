1/1
Leslie J. "Les" Clemans
1947 - 2020
Leslie "Les" J. Clemans

Jefferson - Leslie "Les" J. Clemans, 73, of Jefferson, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Jefferson Memory Care.

Leslie Joseph Clemans was born on February 21, 1947 in Oconomowoc, the son of Floyd and Ellen (nee Gurlie) Clemans. He was a 1965 graduate of Oconomowoc High School. He then attended UW-Whitewater where he received his Bachelor's in Education. He taught at Park Lawn Elementary School in Oconomowoc. He also worked at Lake & Country Tire of Oconomowoc and substitute taught at numerous local schools. Les served in the United States National Guard. He enjoyed playing softball, especially pitching in league softball.

Les is survived by his children, Jamie Clemans and Tyler Clemans; brother, Terry (Lynn) Clemans as well as other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

No services will be held. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 31 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
