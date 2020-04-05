|
|
Lester A. Tews
Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Age 92 years. Beloved husband of Irmgard E. (nee Ernst). Dear father of Valerie (George) Hackbarth, Larry (Judy) Tews and Craig (Gail) Tews. 6 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Lester is also survived by other relatives and friends.
Memorial Service to be held at a later date.
Interment at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery.
Lester was an Army Veteran of World War II. He was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Freistadt.
Memorials in Lester's name to the church are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 5, 2020