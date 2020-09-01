1/
Lester L. Pieffle
Lester L. Pieffle

Of Cedarburg. Born June 1, 1932 - Died peacefully September 1, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Joann for 63 years. Loving father of Scott (Connie) Pieffle, Rick (Judy) and Jacob Pieffle. Proud grandpa of Jason (Julie), Nathan and Jacob Pieffle, Harley and Molly Pieffle. Great-grandpa of the late Nicholas, Gunther, Clara and Madelyn Piefffle. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents Jacob and Clara, and his sister Helen Bira.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 12:00pm (noon) at the Cedarburg Mueller Funeral Home with visitation at the funeral home from 10:00am to 11:45am. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mueller Funeral Homes - Cedarburg
W63 N527 Hanover Avenue
Cedarburg, WI 53012
(262) 377-0380
