Sr. Leta Dorothy Heese, SSSF
Milwaukee - (Formerly Sr. Alexandra) July 31, 2020. Age 94 years. Survived by her brother Vince Heese of Earling, IA, many nieces and nephews, and the School Sisters of St. Francis Community with whom she shared life for 75 years.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday. To view a video of the service, please visit https://video.ibm.com/channel/school-sisters-of-st-francis
. In lieu of flowers, contributions of School Sisters of St. Francis are appreciated.